Cameras can do more than one thing these days, and the latest model from Canon is all about that, as a full-frame mirrorless pops up sporting fast tech and plenty of capability.

It’s been four years since Canon properly jumped into the world of mirrorless cameras with its full-frame EOS R bodies, and several cameras later, it feels like one of the oldest camera makers is settling in for the long haul.

There have been two generations of mirrorless camera styles from Canon, with the smaller sensors on the EOS M now seemingly replaced by the smaller sensors in this year’s EOS R7 and R10, and the bigger full-frame sensors of pretty much every other Canon R-series camera in the range.

Another is on the way, it seems, with this one fitting in the back half of those categories, as Canon updates the first edition of the EOS R6, moving it to the Mark II and upgrading the specs. Calling it an evolution of sorts, Canon is giving what was previously the stills-focused R6 an update to become stills and video friendly, while also making it one of the fastest cameras the company offers.

Set for launch later this month, Canon’s EOS R6 Mark II will offer a 24.2 megapixel full-frame sensor sans mirror, with an ISO range hitting as high as 102400 and a very, very fast electronic shutter, catering for up to 40 frames per second, the fastest in Canon’s line-up.

One of the company’s advanced enthusiast models just under what’s offered in the R5, it’ll bring with it a “pre-shooting” mode that can capture a shot before you press the shutter, essentially capturing continuously for half a second before you squeeze that trigger.

That’s one advanced feature, and it won’t be the only one, with subject tracking supporting a range of subjects, including, people, animals, and vehicles, and changing through the scene. Meanwhile, a five-axis image stabilisation system is built in capable of delivering up to eight stops, provided you’re using a supported Canon RF lens at the time.

There are other features, too, including a focus bracketing system if you’re using a macro lens to let you get more of the shot in focus, while a panorama mode is built-in, as well, allowing you to capture an ultra-wide image in-body without needing to stitch together images on your computer later. You still can, but the feature is built into the camera, too, alongside some other creative filter modes, as well.

That covers the images, but there’s also the video mode, which will see support for 4K at 60p in the EOS R6Mk2, while Full HD 1080p can be captured at 180p, just in case you like your action high-speed for slow motion later.

It’ll come in a body with two SD card slots, a 3 inch vari-angle touchscreen, an electronic viewfinder, and something a little different up top: a multifunction shoe that can fire a flash, but also be used with supported audio gear directly from the new shoe type.

Canon is making a new flash specifically for that shoe port up top, with its Speedlite EL-5 set for release early next year, though it will only support the new multifunction shoe ports on Canon’s recent devices, and not all of its cameras.

There’s no word yet on pricing for that new flash, but the Canon R6 Mk2 will see release later this month, set to arrive online and in stores across Australia from $4499 body only, or with a Canon 24-105 f4 lens for $6399.