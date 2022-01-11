The magic of Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney films might be something you don’t need to pay for, as Telstra bundles in a service.

Depending on how many services you subscribe to, it’s entirely possible that you’ve binged everything that you want. Between Netflix, Stan, Amazon, and the recent launch of Paramount, you may well have everything, or nearly everything.

There’s also Disney, though it mightn’t be a service you subscribe to. Primarily geared at kids, thanks in part to the inclusion of Disney and Pixar, it’s a service that has been growing in popularity, not just because of its inclusion of Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content, but also programs from Fox, something made available last year through Star.

If you don’t subscribe to it — or even if you do — Telstra may end up giving you a year free of Disney+ depending on what you already pay for.

It’s an addition Telstra is making from this week, provided you claim the freebie by May 31, with 12 months of Disney+ available to new subscribers of Telstra home broadband plans of $95 per month and higher, or of Telstra mobile plans from $65 monthly and higher.

Telstra’s Disney+ freebie won’t apply to current customers or subscribers, though, so if you already subscribe to a Telstra NBN or mobile plan, you can’t get the freebie, as this one is just for newbies, it seems, cutting the $11.99 per month out of the picture for those customers, but not people who might’ve been with Telstra for some time.

New customers will find the deal via Telstra’s “My Offers” section of the app and website, with the free Disney subscriptions kicking in for new customers now.