If you have kids, you very likely have Disney+. But if you can’t find much to watch on there for adults, that’s about to change.

Australians with a Disney+ account — and Australians thinking of getting a Disney+ account — may have a little more to watch from today onwards, as Disney’s massive streaming library gets a little more massive and more mature, at that, thanks in part to some of the more adult-focused content the company has access to.

While Disney+ has more or less been about family oriented programming from the likes of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic, the latest injection of content arrives today, coming as a new channel in the service called “Star”.

A little less family focused, Disney+ Star is basically Disney’s other assortment of movies, TV shows, and original programming from other parts of the Disney empire. That means you can expect Fox films not normally suitable for kids or families, such as the Alien franchise of movies, Black Swan, Con Air, Deadpool and Deadpool 2, the Die Hard films, the two Father of the Bride movies, two The Hills Have Eyes titles, those Independence Day movies, Logan, Office Space, Starship Troopers, and quite a few Wes Anderson films, to name but a few.

Some of these aren’t really focused on kids, and may push beyond the M rating some of the Disney+ titles normally get, and so when you launch Disney+ for the first time with Star enabled, it even asks you whether or not you want to set the maximum R18+ rating for the main account or for others you have.

Essentially, it means if you primarily have the Disney+ account for kids, it might be time to make a “Parents” account with the R18 rating+ rating working there, but not for your kids.

Of course, not everything on Disney’s Star channel is focused on more adult entertainment, with the list of available items to watch covering many of the requests since Disney+ announced and tweeted its combination of titles from Fox, Simpsons, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic, and Disney.

Now that Disney+ Star has launched locally, there’s American Dad, Bob’s Burgers, Desperate Housewives, Family Guy, Firefly, How I Met Your Mother, New Girl, The X-Files, and plenty of others, not to mention some of the new programming, as well.

It’s a big selection of content that Disney is adding, and might just mean other streaming services are left scrambling to try and fill the void left from Disney taking more of it under its library.

And this all comes alongside a price rise, with Disney+ now jumping from $8.99 monthly to $11.99 monthly.