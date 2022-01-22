The death of the Galaxy Note phone may have given birth to an S22 flagship that’s more like the Note than ever.

Last year was a bit of a weird year for phones, but it was a bit of a weird year in general.

Aside for that thing we’re all sick and tired of talking about renewed for yet another season, it wouldn’t be surprising if you didn’t feel like phones made massive leaps and strides in 2021 as we’ve seen in prior years. After all, the world even managed to see one of the major phone makers depart from making phones, with the best Android model waiting until the end of the year to pop up.

However last year did see a few, and this year, we may see a few more, and they may end up being a little more exciting than the minor updates you’ve come to expect.

That could well be the case with what Samsung has in store, and while it didn’t release a Galaxy Note model last year, it may well have found the middle ground in 2022, dropping some big and obvious hints for what we can expect in the next flagship Galaxy handset a few weeks before.

While Samsung hasn’t yet announced a specific date for the next Galaxy phone, the expectation is early February for the new phone, with the company’s president, Dr TM Roh, noting that a “noteworthy” device is coming.

“At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device,” wrote Roh in a blog published this week.

Ron also promises better low light photography and improvements to other features, but stops short on saying exactly how, or even saying when this phone will arrive.

If we had to guess, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be a combination of Galaxy Note and S-series flagship, bringing together a big screen and new chip, likely the Exynos 2200, which also means both types of 5G are waiting in the wings for Australians keen to upgrade.

When that will be, however, is anyone’s guess, but if we had to, we’d say folks keen on seeing the S22 will be able to upgrade late February or early March.