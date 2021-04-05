There’s one less phone maker in Australia, and indeed the rest of the world, as LG pulls the plug on its mobile phone ambitions.

Despite coming up with some of the more unique ideas for smartphones, LG is bowing out of the mobile phone market, it seems. The rumours had been circulating for some time, but nothing had been confirmed until this week, as LG announces it’s departing phones not just in Australia, but also the world.

The news comes as LG decides to shift some of its focus to other areas, such as connected devices, smart homes, robotics, AI, components for electric vehicles, and more. Pushing ahead, LG says it will use its expertise in mobile to help develop technologies such as 6G, among other things.

However it will wind down LG phones, leaving the current inventor of LG phones for sale, and provide support and software updates for existing LG phones, though won’t likely make any others available.

That means you might want to lower any expectations for devices such as the LG Wing to be released in Australia, especially since LG’s mobile business is expected to be wound down by July 31.

We’re checking with LG Australia to find out how this affects local customers, and whether any other LG phones will be released by this time, but right now, it seems as though the world has just lost some of the more unusual ideas in the phone world, such as that upcoming dual-screen Wing phone, and that dual-screen case that came with the V50.