Last year’s test of deliveries from a Queensland shopping centre have paved the way for Wing to get more drone deliveries going, provided you’re within reach.

Relying on deliveries has become even more of a norm for many people in the pandemic, especially as they aim not to go outside and mingle, but one of the downsides of Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and the like is waiting on a driver. No driver, no food, and that can lead to outages and such, and cranky people unable to get their food.

But in Canberra and Queensland, Wing has been testing deliveries using drones, and recently, it’s been given a couple of other options.

While we heard last year that bubble tea was taking flight, more recently Wing has added the likes of Roll’d and KFC to its drone deliveries, a pilot program being tested in select parts of Australia.

For Roll’d, the drone deliveries are working in Gungahlin, Canberra, and in Logan, Queensland, while the addition of KFC sees the drones delivering food to suburbs of Queensland only, available in Kingston, Logan Central, Slacks Creek, Underwood, and Woodridge, at least to begin with.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in use of our on-demand drone delivery service in South East Queensland,” said Dave Ojiako-Pettit, City Manager for Wing in Queensland.

“Wing made more than 100,000 deliveries to the Logan community in 2021, with many customers finding on-demand drone delivery especially useful as they stayed home, and relied on our contactless service to deliver the things they needed,” he said.

Folks living in those parts of Australia can test it out for themselves using the Wing Drone Delivery app, which is available on iOS and Android, and is kind of like an Uber Eats or Deliveroo, except for sending a flying drone to sit over your home rather than a delivery driver to deposit food at your door.

As to when other parts of Australia will see Wing’s drone deliveries, that’s a bit of a question mark, but with the pilot program under way, you can bet that it’s definitely coming soon.