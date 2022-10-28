Whether you’re working from home or the office, if you’re a Mac user, there are keyboards and mice with your keys and colours in mind.

If you’ve ever jumped from using a Windows PC over to a Mac (or maybe the other way around), you might have run into the awkward fun that is different keys.

Replacing the Windows key is the obvious one, but Mac keyboards don’t have the “alt” key, and instead opt for command and option keys, while also typically offering a similar but different assortment of function keys at the top.

“Similar but different” may as well be the theme when jumping between Mac and Windows keyboards, though you can adapt and use keyboards not meant for each other. More often than not, a Windows keyboard will work just fine on a Mac, and that’s usually an option if you’re after a specific style of keyboard, such as the gamer-focused mechanical keyboards where every key press is an individual mechanical push down.

Alternatively, you can wait for a Mac-specific version to pop up, which is what Logitech is releasing.

There are three Mac-specific Logitech peripherals appearing in the back half of the year, it seems, covering two mice and one keyboard.

With the former, there’s a new variation of the MX Lift, a vertical mouse you can grip and hold, with the colouring on this one in white and designed to go with that clean and white aesthetic Apple typically offers in its keyboards, and there’s also the Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac, which on a spec-by-spec comparison seems like it’ll mostly be a software difference compared to the regular MX Master 3S beyond colour.

The omission of Windows and Linux support reads like software to us, and beyond a white mouse, we’re not sure how different the two will be, though Logitech did note tell Pickr that its MX Master 3S for Mac has been “tuned for Mac and iPad” and “allows you to emulate the gestures” found on macOS, while also featuring the same technology of the original 3S, including the Darkfield sensor, USB-C charging, and a scroll wheel controlled by magnets.

With the keyboard, you’ll find the MX Mechanical Mini for Mac, and Logitech calls this its first mechanical keyboard optimised for Mac.

Less “just a colour”, this one will come in two — space grey and white — and include the low-profile mechanical switches in a Mac keyboard configuration, just made small. It’s not quite the MX Keys we checked out last year, but rather a compact mechanical keyboard made for Mac users, with some backlighting thrown in for good measure. There’s also support for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, so you could conceivably jump between a Mac, an iPhone, and an iPad, supporting up to three gadgets to connect to, though only one at a time.

Australians can expect to find the Mac Logitech additions online and in stores now, with the Lift for Mac mouse retailing at $129.95, the MX Master 3S for Mac for $169.95, and the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac costing $229.95.