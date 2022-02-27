The year might have seen a few phones, but it’s about to get a bunch of laptops, too, as Intel talks up new chips and capabilities.

If you were thinking that 2022 was the year you would jump into a new laptop, Intel might have a good reason to consider one, as its latest chips launch, boasting more processing power in general with arrival from next month.

The latest chips come in additions to the 12th generation Intel Core processor line, a range of chips that was previously only available for gamers and high-end content creation machines, but has since grown to include thin and light machines as well, thanks to P-series and U-series chips.

Officially, there are 20 mobile processors being added to the line, coming in over 250 computers from a variety of manufacturers, including models from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more, with the chips supporting up to 14 cores depending on the model, jumping between performance cores (P-cores) and efficiency cores (E-cores). Not every chip will have both types of core technologies, with some Core i5 chips and below only including P-cores, though it will vary based on the computer variation.

And the tech inside won’t just be for system performance, but also graphics, with Intel’s Xe technology and up to two times the performance for 3D rendering, plus support for WiFi 6E when that starts to roll out in network hardware at home.

“Following our launch of the fastest mobile processor for gaming, we’re now expanding our 12th Gen Intel Core processor family to deliver a massive leap forward in performance for thin-and-light laptops,” said Intel’s Chris Walker.

“From the ultra-thin form factors to enthusiast-grade performance in a sleek design, we’re providing consumers and businesses with leadership performance and cutting-edge technologies.”

As for availability, laptops with the new chips are expected from March onwards.