Dyson’s combination of hair and science hits a new version as the Airwrap is improved, and curls and waves become possible with less work.

The engineering boffins behind some of the more interesting vacuums in the market have been going to work on the science of hair, and in recent years, have come up with ways to make hair easier to style using science.

If you’ve seen Dyson’s Supersonic before, it’s a hair dryer built to not only more effectively use hot air to dry hair, but also to smooth hair, while its Airwrap gadget was built to straighten and curl using hot air and the Coanda Effect, what happens when air follows the flow of another surface.

That happened a little over three years ago, and Dyson is ready with an update, supporting more hair types with more attachments, also making those attachments available to existing Airwrap owners of the older model.

Those attachments include firm and soft brushes, various barrels for curling sizes, and a smoothing dryer that uses the Coanda Effect to hide flyaway hairs and get wet hair to damp.

The new model in 2022 includes a rotating cool tip up top to allow the Airwrap barrel to do what it does without the use of extreme heat, while the previous need to switch barrels mid-use to go forward and backward with curls on either side has also been eliminated, supporting clockwise and anti-clockwise curls in the same device.

“Most styling tools ignore that hair types are very different – what attachment may work for one, could be detrimental to another,” said James Dyson, CEO and Founder of Dyson.

“The advancements in the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler build on the success of its predecessor, through relentless research, user trials and advancements in computational fluid dynamics,” he said. “Our ability to control airflow delivers enhanced Coanda performance to curl, shape and hide flyaways – without extreme heat.”

By itself, the new Dyson Airwrap will come in at $899 when it launches in the middle of the year, hitting online and store shelves from June 16, while the new accessories will be made available to older models from Dyson’s site for $249, effectively making an upgrade possible without necessarily buying a new model.