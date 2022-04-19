Danish sound specialists B&O are no stranger to truly wireless, but in the latest pair, there are new features coupled with a new design, too.

There’s a new pair of truly wireless earphones set to rock up this week, and while that seems to be the case fairly regularly, the latest pair is a little more expensive than the rest, and maybe a little more premium at that.

Bang & Olufsen has played in the truly wireless space once or twice before, but the latest pair aims to be one of the more versatile options yet, bringing what the company claims is adaptive noise cancellation, as well as proper water resistance to a premium design, arriving in the Beoplay Ex.

The latest style of B&O earphones, the Beoplay Ex looks a little like a Bang & Olufsen take on Apple’s AirPods, bringing the stem to a B&O design for the first time, when the previous models have largely been the earphone without the length extruded from the design.

Made with plastic and aluminium, and using a glass surface for the logo, the Ex will come in three colours, with a black, gold, or black and blue “anthracite oxygen” style, each arriving with an aluminium charging case. In a world where plastic is the main material, B&O is clearly going for something a little more premium.

Inside each earphone, there’s a 9.2mm driver working with three microphones with the Ex arriving with an adaptive variant of active noise cancellation, though Bang & Olufsen hasn’t said how it works. It could be location based like the Sony WF-1000XM4 or adaptive in the way the Beats Studio 3 have worked in the past, but Bang & Olufsen appears to be promising the Ex will shift the cancellation to match where you go, making for isolation with your tunes wherever you travel.

They’re also aptX ready and IP57 water-resistant (though Bang is calling them “waterproof”), the Beoplay Ex are set to last 6 hours of play with an extra 20 in the case.

“Beoplay Ex embodies the seamless blend of comfort, luxury and quality sound that threads the entirety of our legendary audio portfolio together,” said Dorte Vestergaard, Category Director for Bang & Olufsen.

“From our award-winning Beoplay H95 over-ear ANC headphones to Beoplay Portal, our premiere entry to the gaming market, Beoplay EX is the natural next step in our superior sound offering.”

Premium and premiere won’t necessarily come cheap, though, with the Bang & Olufsen setting a rather high price for truly wireless ANC earphones in Australia, launching on April 22 for $650.