Facebook has previously offered Amber alerts in Australia, but Meta is expanding the support through another social app.

We all stay in touch in different ways, whether it’s through browsing messages or logging into social, but the variety of ways to connect and stay connected can make things difficult when it comes to getting information out.

You might have used to get your information from the radio, but these days, not so much. With fewer people listening to the radio and more eyes on a device, social is the way to communicate, and not just for your friends and family, but also for police, too.

When an Amber alert goes out, it typically means a child has gone missing. Originally built as “America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response”, it’s a program that has moved beyond the borders of the US, existing in Australia, as well.

And it now it will appear on Instagram in your feed if you’re within an area that might see you in a position to help.

It’s an addition to Instagram this week after being tested on Facebook, but you mightn’t see it unless you actually need to. If you do, the Instagram Amber Alerts will cover an image, description, location of abduction, and other details, which might just give you an indication of what to watch out for.