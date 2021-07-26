Every major telco in Australia has support for 5G, but after tests of each, only one has been crowned the fastest of the bunch.

A few years after rolling out, 5G isn’t hard to find. While the technology still hasn’t quite hit 80 percent coverage of Australia, the hardware is quite common, priced in the high-end through to the mid-range.

Whether you’re spending top dollar on an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max, or considering a foldable Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Flip, 5G phones can be had for big prices, and even in lower price points, too, complete with several models delivering 5G for under $500.

The more people that use the technology, the more the telco networks are being tested, and one of the main mobile speed testing platforms has even choked in with a winner right now: Optus.

Ookla’s Speedtest app — which is also the app we use to test mobile performance on every phone review — has noted that Optus has jumped to the top of the Australian speed tests, beating out the likes of Telstra and Vodafone.

The tests came from individual users — and may have included all the tests Australian reviewers initiated — with Ookla comparing 332,972 5G tests across iOS and Android, and finding Optus was the fastest of the telcos at roughly 323.94Mbps, followed just behind with Telstra (304.14Mbps) and then Vodafone (201.89Mbps). That’s found in an Ookla report on the Optus 5G win, which also shows that 79,785 devices made the tests, with more tests made on the iPhone 12 Pro Max than any other handset.

“Last year we made a commitment to our customers that we would build Australia’s fastest 5G network and I’m proud to say we’re delivering,” said Matt Williams, Managing Director for Marketing and Revenue at Optus.

“We know that our customers want 5G, in fact eight out of every 10 devices we sell in store today are 5G capable,” he said. “We also know that consumers expect 5G to be fast and with Ookla confirming that Optus has Australia’s fastest 5G we are excited for even more customers to experience it first-hand.”