There’s good news if you’re keen to see a new generation of PlayStation VR, but there’s also a bit of less good news if you want it soon.

Sony may well have one of the most compelling video game systems in recent memories, with the impressive PlayStation 5 delivering a curiously cool dose of new gaming awesomeness for gamers who can find one. Several months into release, availability is still a bit of a problem for the PlayStation 5, which is not easy to find anywhere.

We’re going to assume more are on the way, but it’s not the only thing Sony is working on, with news this week that the company is also working on an update for its VR headset, the PlayStation VR.

It has been some time since the PSVR popped up, released initially for the PlayStation 4, though can still work on the PS5 thanks to some of that backwards compatibility the PlayStation 5 has for its predecessor.

However this week Sony confirmed that it also has a version in development for the new console, which will, as Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Hideaki Nishino puts it will enable “the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity”. Writing on the PlayStation blog, the company’s Senior Vice President said:

“Players will feel an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put on the new headset.”

According to the blog, Sony is improving the VR system in almost every way, updating the resolution, how the virtual reality headset tracks your movements, and even how you control the world. Specifically, Sony says it’s taking what was learned from the PS5’s DualSense controller, and will connect some of these learnings alongside improved ergonomics, helping to make the new PS5 VR system a little better overall.

While this is all good news for those who love virtual reality and want to see it connect with a PlayStation 5, it’s not something for this year, it seems. Rather, Sony says it won’t be launching in 2021, suggesting the PS5 VR headset is more a 2022 thing, and means it’ll be a while yet before you can plunge your head into a virtual reality world made for the PlayStation 5.

Maybe Sony will fix the PS5 console shortages in that time and allow more people to get their hands on one more easily. We’d say that’s a pretty high priority for the company right now.