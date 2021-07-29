Last year’s Galaxy Note might have been the last Note model, as Samsung’s S-Pen will makes its way to foldables this year.

There’s a new phone or two set to arrive Samsung in the coming weeks, as foldables make a return for another year in what will likely be generation three. But while the attention will likely be on how the company has evolved the hardware of the flexible and foldable phone, eyes may well be on another aspect: the pen.

Specifically, it’s the S-Pen, one of the main features of the Galaxy Note range that allows you to scribble and draw on a special type of screen with support for a magnetic digitiser, basically turning the phone into a pocket notebook of sorts.

In last year’s Galaxy Note 20 model, it was more or less a Galaxy S20 with some changes plus that S-Pen, but it wasn’t an exciting model of phone, and the S-Pen eventually made its way to this year’s S21 Ultra.

For at least a year now, however, we’ve largely expected that Samsung would move the S-Pen to the Galaxy Fold. There are some pretty good reasons why, but the two logical ones are:

With a bigger screen, the Galaxy Fold could become a slightly bigger digital notebook, and The Galaxy Note range has long represented the business-grade Samsung phone, and as its most expensive, the Galaxy Fold certainly fits that bill.

Good news then as Samsung is previewing a little bit of what we can expect, with its President and Head of Mobile Communications, Dr TM Roh, recently noting that the next model will include the S-Pen.

“We are out to set new heights and open up a whole new world of exciting experiences for even more people,” he wrote on a blog for Samsung.

“I hope you’ll join us as we debut our next Galaxy Z family and share some foldable surprises — including the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones. Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices.”

That’s certainly suggestive to us that the Note range may well make the transition to the Fold at the Galaxy Unpacked launch on August 12 (August 11 internationally), with more to come alongside.

We’re expecting at least one other phone plus some other gadgets, so stay tuned.