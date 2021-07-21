2021 hasn’t been a smashing year of phones, but an assortment of foldables looks ready for prime time come August.

This year’s crop of phones hasn’t been as smash hot amazing as in previous years, but August may well reveal a bit of a surprise.

Samsung looks set to continue its foldable phone fight, announcing the next Galaxy Unpacked for the early hours of August 12 in Australia (and August 11 overseas), where the company isn’t saying much beyond the phrase “Get ready to unfold”.

With that sort of wording, it shouldn’t be hard to work out what’s coming, with the focus specifically on a sequel of sorts to both the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip, the latter of which has been one of our favourite phones in recent years.

It’s also possible the new Fold model — presumably called the Fold3 — will support the S-Pen stylus, bringing the note-taking ability from the previous Galaxy Note models to a larger foldable screen, and potentially bringing mobile note taking to a larger yet highly portable screen.

Famed phone enthusiast and notable source of leaks Evan Blass showed a possible preview on Twitter ahead of Samsung, more or less confirming the existence of the new Z Fold model, except with an obvious twinge of Inception.

Beyond the rumours, the information is pretty slim, but we’re expecting this will be all about the Z Fold and Z Flip models, and we might hear what’s happening to the Note range normally announced around this time, as well.