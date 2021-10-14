In a week that will already be madness, why not throw one more on the pile, as Samsung announces another Unpacked in October.

There’s one more gadget maker using the week of October 17 to 22 to talk something up, because sure, why not add yet more news to the pile. It’s that time of the year where stuff starts appearing because we are that close to the holiday season.

But that may well be the point. We are quite close to the holiday season, also known as a time when people spend up and spend big, giving device manufacturers enough time to talk up what’s coming and what will be out for people to spend their money on.

Next week, that will surely be a thing, with Google’s new Pixel range set to be announced, and Apple possibly having a say in the new gadgets coming our way, as well.

And they won’t be alone.

While there will almost certainly be other announcements, Samsung will be joining the likes of Google and Apple next week with another Galaxy Unpacked, with the theme apparently behind devices that showcase individuality.

That could mean new phones, new phone colours, or something we’re not thinking of. But we’ll know next week, with the early hours of October 21 in Australia giving us all the goss.