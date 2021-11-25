Australia’s microphone brand ups the tech in a largely discrete way, improving the sound even if you can’t necessarily see why.

Whether you’re making a video or going on a work-from-home call, you can’t always rely on your camera to capture the best sound, because it’s just not made for that.

Phones, laptops, and even a dedicated camera can certainly so a job on sound, but it’s not always the part of the feature set with the biggest focus, and if you need clarity, there’s a good chance you’ll need to go external for that.

There are definite options, but they’re almost always external microphones or sound sources, something the WFH world seems like it has expedited in recent months, and now there’s another.

One of Australia’s largest sound specialists, Rode, has launched an updated style of its lapel mic, the Lavalier II a tiny and relatively flat approach to a wearable microphone built to connect to source sources, timely given Rode has launched a couple of these this year, including the AI Micro USB audio gadget and the Wireless GO II wireless mic system.

While the latter of those can act as a microphone if you wear it, the square shape might be a touch intrusive in a video, which is something the Lavalier II aims to fix. A tiny mic in its own right ditching the square design, Rode says it features a broadcast-quality sound, arriving with a furry end to prevent wind noise and a fuzzy pop filter, plus a clip to hold it on your person. It also reads a little higher end thanks to the zip case it comes with, replacing the tiny pouch of the older Rode lab mics.

That makes the Rode Lavalier II a little more premium than a standard mic, as may its $149 price, which will see Australians jump in with this new pint-sized voice capture gadget, launching across the country now.