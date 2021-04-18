Is your current mobile looking a little long in the tooth, and did you wish you could trade up? If you’re looking at an Oppo, it might be possible.

Depending on how long you’ve owned your current mobile, it might be worth something to upgrade from it by trading it in, rather than merely just buying a new model. Much like how trading in your old car can provide a savings on whatever you upgrade to, so can trading in your phone.

It’s not always an option, mind you, and while the value varies based on age of a phone and what condition it’s in, we’ve learned in the past that iPhones repaired outside of Apple can actually be traded in, handy if you’ve had the screen replaced by someone else.

However it’s not just Apple that does trade-ins.

Oppo has chimed in recently to announce that it, too, will support this method of trading up, supporting a discount if you decide to trade in one phone to a new Oppo, with current Oppo owners also getting a loyalty discount alongside.

“At Oppo we’re continuously listening to our customers and analysing industry trends to ensure we’re delivering not only the products, but also the services that Aussies are demanding,” said Michael Tran, Managing Director of Oppo.

“With consumers becoming increasingly price-conscious but not wanting to compromise on quality, a trade in program that supports our wide range of smartphones was the logical next step for our growth in Australia,” he said.

The program means Oppo will offer trade-in values not just on Oppo phones, but on others, as well, with last year’s Find X2 Pro offering up to $707 in Australia, while the Reno 5G might see up to $446. And if you’re keen on moving from another brand of phone to an Oppo, we’re told the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will offer up to $380, a Google Pixel 3 XL up to $230, a Huawei P30 Pro up to $400, and even an iPhone X scoring a discount of up to $450. More are available at Oppo’s Trade In site, however, with a search to let you find what your phone could be worth.

As to who buys the phones from Oppo, they go to a trade-in partner depending on who makes the phones. If you trade in an Oppo phone, Oppo keeps them for refurbishment, while other devices go to Moorup, with a spokesperson for Oppo advising that “these handsets are handled in a sustainable and secure manner. Any devices that don’t have an economic value, Moorup securely recycles through our partner Mobile Muster”.

We’re not sure quite how long Oppo will run its trade in program for, but with numerous phones on the way out including the Find X3 Pro, we suspect it won’t end any time soon.