Looking for a way to make a printable without needing a designer? A nearby office supply store might have the answer.

Being locked down might have made an impact on your wedding or birthday plans, but it doesn’t mean you have to stop planning altogether. In fact, there are ways you can get your design on now even if you don’t have the expected prerequisite design skills.

If you’ve ever tried to come up with wedding invites or business cards, you might know this problem all too well, and while a creative might be able to put something together in Photoshop or another design-friendly app, the skills for regular people mightn’t be as readily found.

It’s one reason why Australia’s online design app has been quite popular, with the web service providing a way for people without those design skills to do something about it in a pre-made online way. Canva has grown over the nearly ten years it has been around, even adding images to the work-from-home world we now occupy, even though it was initially built on the idea of providing anyone with the tools to make images and designs with ease. Still, there has been one aspect missing: the printed product.

Use Canva and you’ll typically export for the web, but a new venture sees the company teaming up with Officeworks, allowing folks using the latter to embrace the former, accessing templates to design and build things that the office supply and print store can deliver physical versions of.

While small and medium business may well think of things such as business cards, signs, banners, and booklets, the collaboration of Officeworks and Canva is one that can connect to anyone, be it someone designing invitations, letterheads, posters, and more.

“We’re always looking for new ways to help our customers make bigger things happen and how they work, learn, create and connect,” said Sarah Hunter, Managing Director of Officeworks.

“We know customers choose to use our Print & Create business for a variety of purposes whether it’s creating a new logo and marketing collateral for their business, capturing memories on canvas or in print, or personalising stationery for work or for their children,” she said.

“We are thrilled to bring together Canva’s design capabilities and our printing experience in to one easy journey for our customers.”

Officeworks’ Canva connection is one that happens from the Officeworks end, and means ideas can be designed online and printed, with the results either picked up or delivered, lockdown notwithstanding.