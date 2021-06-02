June is going to be a big month for operating systems, with WWDC set for near the beginning and Microsoft at the end.

You’re probably used to the middle of the year showing off big changes for phones, tablets, and computers.

After all, what with Computex showing off new computer chips just as it did with AMD and Intel this week, not to mention Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference typically announcing new changes across the Apple ecosystem as well as the occasional new computer release during WWDC, too.

This year, Microsoft is throwing a hand into June, as well, announcing that it will be showing off what’s next for Windows on June 24 at 11AM EST in the States, which translates to the early hours of the morning in Sydney on June 25 at 1AM.

An update is interesting, that’s for sure, because we’re at six years past the release of Windows 10 back in 2015, and while Microsoft’s operating system has seen many updates to change things, you’re still effectively using Windows 10 on most PCs. So what’s coming?

Back in 2015, Microsoft noted that there won’t be a Windows 11, and that Windows 10 will be the final numbered version of Windows, and that the company would basically just keep working on it. That’s suggestive that whatever Microsoft reveals, it would likely just roll out to computers with Windows already gradually on top.

We doubt Microsoft would break what already works in Windows, mind you. Reinventing the wheel has typically never been tremendously popular with Windows users, such as how Windows 8 tried to force people to use touchscreens more, and Windows 10 then reversed it, giving you more of an option.

However what else does Microsoft have in the works for Windows? Will it be a continuation of Windows 10? Will it Will Microsoft just ditch the numbers entirely and just call this thing “Windows” from here on in?

We’ll find out near the end of June. Stay tuned.