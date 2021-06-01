Laptops with gaming power in a slim body aren’t just coming from one chip this year, as AMD shows off new gear at Computex 2021.

Intel might have shown a couple of new chips with Iris Xe gaming power at the start of the computer event Computex this week, but it’s not the only hardware player to do so.

One of its biggest competitors is also at Computex showing off, and much like Intel, it’s focusing on mobility as well, because mobile machines matter, especially when we’re talking about getting the normally thick and power hungry gaming laptops down in size.

AMD is also at the event, talking up new AMD graphics for laptops, offering improvements to graphics on laptops using a Radeon RX6000M graphics chips, which include a few variations and aim to improve performance overall. The new hardware boasts frame rate boosts for titles thanks to a technology known as “Fidelity FX Super Resolution”, which improves frame rates in games on laptops, and will be rolled out to support titles as time goes on.

The hardware is also build on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture, which is what Microsoft presently uses in its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S hardware, meaning better graphics overall. Granted, it will depend on the hardware you have, but AMD is suggesting its RX6800M can offer games higher than Full HD (1440p) at 120 frames per second, while the mid-range RX6600M can handle Full HD 1080p gaming at 100 frames per second.

If this all seems like a bit of marketing jargon to you, think of it as knowing that laptop graphics are about to get better overall, with more focus from manufacturers on that alone. It’ll be coming from both Intel and AMD, and while Apple hasn’t talked up what we can expect from its next Apple Silicon chip, our first experience with the M1 was impressive enough, so we imagine the next model likely won’t disappoint, either.

As for when you can expect these new laptops, AMD says the first laptops powered by its Ryzen chips and Radeon RX 6000M graphics are expected in the “AMD Advantage” line from manufacturers later this month.

Asus has already sent word that it has a couple of laptops on the way, arriving in the Republic of Gamers range, the ROG Strix G15 and G17 Advantage Editions, which will include that top-end Radeon 6800M alongside a Ryzen 9 chip, with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD, plus a choice of either a 15 or 17 inch screen, depending on how much you want to spend.

As to what the other manufacturers have on the way, we’re not quite sure at this time, but you can expect a few laptop brands to sit up and take notice shortly, we suspect. Simply put, you won’t have to wait long.