There are vacuums aplenty, but Karcher’s latest gadget is less about the suction and more about the deep clean.

We wouldn’t be surprised if you vacuumed on a regular basis, or maybe if you decided to let a robot do the job for you, even if it had the ability to become a little suicidal and almost throw itself off the side.

However one thing you mightn’t be doing quite so regularly is cleaning the floor. We’re not just talking about sucking up every known and unknown piece of dust like the latest Dyson can do, but mopping and soaking the floor, and giving it a good and proper scrub.

It might be because that’s hard and takes time, or it might be because the vacuum does much of that job for you, but if you’ve been wondering how to kill two birds with one stone, Karcher might have the answer in a recent contraption.

It’s coming in the FC 7 Cordless, a battery operated gadget that acts a little like a vacuum cleaner built into a roller-based floor cleaner but also not, because there’s no suction capability here.

Rather, the four rollers on the FC 7 are always rolling and moistening the floor with a water system, mopping and picking things up using the rollers, which move the gunk into a removable dirty water tank. We’re told you’re not just scrubbing with water, either, with a detergent able to be used to clean the floors and a booster mode for parts of the floor that may need a little extra love.

The FC 7 is built to be cordless, relying on a 45 minute battery that takes four hours to fully charge, and with rollers that can be machine washed, plus a cleaning station to empty that gunk out.

However Karcher’s FC 7 isn’t what you’d call a cheap cleaner, sitting up there with cordless vacuum pricing at $799 in Australia. We’re told it can do jobs similarly to a vacuum, though we expect households with one will likely rely on each for different reasons: one to suck up debris and the other to deep clean the floor.

If that’s you, the Karcher FC 7 cordless is on its way to select stores across the country now.