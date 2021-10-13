The next specifically-streaming effort from Australian cable provider Foxtel is here, as the company looks to news for folks who always have to know what’s happening.

There may be no business like show business, but if you’re in a business, there’s a good chance you’re watching the news. As it is, you don’t even have to be in business to watch it, you just have to want to know what’s going on and in what area.

And there is so much news of every kind going around, that can be hard to bring to one place. It’s why we have things such as our favourite websites (thanks for reading Pickr!), as well as RSS readers, Google Discover feeds, and apps like Apple News+ that bring it all together.

But we also have TV, with free-to-air options providing news at certain times over both terrestrial broadcast and on streaming, or even all the time if you tune into ABC News 24.

However, there are other places to watch the news from, as well, and they can typically be found on cable TV.

While we’re not sure quite how many people tune into the news on pay TV in Australia, the assortment of Foxtel and Fetch do provide places to consume the news provided you subscribe.

For Foxtel, though, the effort is going to expand beyond forcing people to pay for a cable subscription to its services. Rather, if you only want news, you might be able to just get news, thanks to a streaming service launching this week.

Called “Flash”, it’s essentially the Foxtel news package in a streaming service for $8 per month, bundling in the likes of BBC World News, Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN, ET, France24, Sky, The Wall Street Journal, and more, providing an assortment of news services without contracts.

Much like Binge and Foxtel’s sports service Kayo, it’s another take from Foxtel that essentially removes elements from the pay TV bundle and throws it into its own service. And it’s one that may have borrowed from what worked in Binge, with a similar layout and interface, at least from what we’ve seen,

It’ll come to phones, tablets, computers, and TVs, and eventually support topics lists to let you follow specific areas in news, among other features.

Flash is available now for $8 per month with a 14 day trial.