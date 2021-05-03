Microsoft isn’t the only maker of a Windows tablet with a keyboard connection, but Dell’s latest take fixes a long-running design flaw.

Screen bezels are gradually disappearing as display makers get a better handle on how to reduce the thickness surrounding the picture, though it doesn’t always translate to obvious or immediate success.

Microsoft’s Surface still seems to see large bezels, and so another major of tablets that can be laptops has stepped up to try something else, with Dell offering a variant of the tech in a business-focused portable from the Latitude range.

The new computer is the Latitude 7320 Detachable 2-in-1, a computer that like the Surface Pro is all screen with the hardware sitting behind, while the keyboard component latches on to a port on the bottom edge, holding in place magnetically.

Essentially, it’s Dell’s take on the Surface Pro, but with slimmer screen bezels more in line with what the iPad Pro has delivered, except with a 13 inch screen. Inside, there’s a choice of chips from the 11th generation Intel Core processor, with a choice of either 8GB or 16GB RAM, and storage of 256GB SSD.

Dell has built this one for business more than anyone else, with front-facing cameras that support noise reduction to improve picture quality in a Zoom call, as well as both WiFi 6 and 4G LTE with eSIM to let you connect where ever you are.

There’s also a stylus included, complete with what Dell says has the world’s fastest charging pen, if that’s something that matters to use. Essentially, it last up to 90 minutes of continuous use, and can charge up to 100 percent within 30 minutes.

However it’s also geared at business primarily, and so comes with a price from $2349, with that model sporting an Intel Core i5 and a release of shortly.