It’s getting warm in Australia, but you’d never know with a special edition colour collection from Danish audio experts B&O.

While the Danish audio experts at Bang & Olufsen are fiddling with something new and bringing life to older record players, it appears the design team has been hard at work injecting new life into favourites from its range, in time for a new season.

Specially, the company is focusing on a cooler colour, with an ice-like look coming to a range, even though we in Australia are venturing more to the warmer colours.

That’s one of those things that shows seasonal timings aren’t necessarily considered for launches, something B&O noted in a CES briefing with Pickr a few years ago and which seems to hold true today.

With spring and summer heating Australia up at the moment, the colour scheme from B&O’s latest limited edition collection is positively cool, distinct from the gold we last saw, with six of the company’s products getting a cooler look in the Nordic Ice edition.

They’ll come to the Beoplay H95 noise cancelling headphones, a pair we reviewed in the standard colours, as well as the Beoplay EQ, B&O’s latest in-earphones with noise cancellation to go.

The rest of the range to see the Nordic Ice colour is made of speakers, with the Beosound A1 gen 2 portable waterproof speaker, premium Beoplay A9 WiFi speaker, Beosound Balance WiFi speaker, and the Beosound Stage Atmos soundbar, all of which get the same silvery look with a hint of warmth in any fabric covers they see.

The range will also add some extra dollars to the regular products, with the Beoplay H95 jumping from $1399 to $1480 for the Nordic Ice colour scheme, while the A1 Gen 2 goes for $20 more than the regular edition price of $420 RRP in Australia, fetching $440. That means if you want the special edition, expect to pay a little more for each, with the Nordic Ice Beoplay EQ earphones costing $685, the Nordic Ice Beosound Stage soundbar for $3400, the Nordic Ice Beosound Balance speaker for $4250, and the Nordic Ice edition of the Beoplay A9 fetching a price tag of $5600 locally.