Going to the gym isn’t the same if you’re pregnant or a little older than everyone else, and so Apple is adding workouts specifically for those people.

You can’t go to the gym and expect to do the same high impact workouts as everyone else if you happen to be pregnant, nor if you’re an older person identifying as a senior, and that’s typically just life. But that doesn’t mean you can’t work out.

To help deal with that, Apple’s Watch-connected fitness program for the iPad and Apple TV, Fitness+, is making a few changes this week, and rolling out some programs for people who mightn’t be able to do the same exercises as everyone else.

For instance, if you’re a little older — if you’re perhaps a senior — there are workouts for you launching in “Workouts for Older Adults”, focusing on strength, flexibility, balance, mobile, and coordination, with eight workouts running 10 minutes each. The workouts for older adults are led by trainer Molly Fox, who is a little older than the other Apple Fitness+ trainers.

And if you’re perhaps pregnant, there are Workouts for Pregnancy, which consist of ten workouts each running for 10 minutes, focused on strengths, maintaining core, and cooling down. These are led soon-to-be-mum and Fitness+ trainer Bettina Gozo, and accompanied by other trainers and recent mums, too.

“With more options for getting started, and staying active and healthy during pregnancy as well as at any age or fitness level, we hope even more people will be inspired to keep moving with our amazing team of passionate trainers,” said Jay Blahnik, Senior Director of Fitness Technologies at Apple.

Alongside the programs for pregnant adults and older adults, Apple is adding more workouts for beginners, as well, covering workouts across a variety of categories to get newbies comfortable with working out in Apple Fitness.

Finally, there’s a new walking program coming to Apple Fitness, adding to the assortment we saw early this year from Dolly Parton and Shawn Mendes, among others, but this time with Jane Fonda.

A bit of a podcast to walk to, it’s a form of Apple Fitness meant to go walking with, and will launch on April 20 in honour of Earth Day, which is April 22.

The additions to Apple Fitness+ should be rolling out now, but like it was when it launched, subscribers need an Apple Watch Series 3 or above — including the Series 5 and Series 6 Apple Watch — if they want to take part in the Apple Fitness+ experience, as well as access to the service itself.