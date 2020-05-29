The latest record player from Technics is so limited edition, 1000 are being made, and a fraction of that will see release locally.

The return of Panasonic’s Technics brand in Australia meant the return of the legendary Technics record players, something both vinyl lovers and DJs around the world are likely familiar with, alongside some other new goodies.

In the Technics range, there are wireless sound options dotted alongside various record players, and this year there’s also something special. So special, Technics is releasing a limited edition direct drive turntable to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the brand.

Like other limited editions we see around the place, there’s a specific colour scheme for the model, plus a couple of extras, including an insulation gel-like material for absorbing vibrations as well as a switch to turn off a strobe light found on the unit. That colour scheme is notable, too, becaus with the SL-1210GAE, Technics is trading the typical silver colour scheme for an all-black design, and has been manufactured to a really specific amount.

Officially only 1000 of the Technics SL-1210GAE limited edition anniversary model have been made, and out of those, Australia will see just a fraction, with 40 earmarked for Australia.

Of those 40, Panasonic Australia wouldn’t say how many of had been reserved, telling Pickr that “We don’t have anything further to announce today, but we would expect a positive response from the Technics customer base, who have an interest in limited edition models”.

“We’ve had a strong response from Technics aficionados since we re-introduced the brand in November last year,” said Aaron Waters, Product Marketing Manager for Audio and Video at Panasonic.

“It’s exciting to celebrate the brand’s 55th anniversary by offering this premium limited edition model to vinyl enthusiasts, with just 40 units to be available for Australian customers,” he said.

It means if you fancy yourself a collector, or just someone who loves Technics’ turntables enough to spend on a special edition model, you’ll likely want to get in quickly, with the Technics SL-1210GAE Limited Edition 55th anniversary turntable seeing release in July for a recommended retail price of $6999.