If you’re someone who’s all about that bass (no treble), Sonos now supports two of the bass makers in a setup.

Folks who love the low-end sounds may well dig the extra oomph a subwoofer gives them, and if you’re a Sonos user, there’s only one speaker that gives you a lot of that: the Sonos Sub.

While the Sonos Arc can really turn out the bass, surprisingly so given the size, if you need an extra push of pumped up bass punches, you kind of need to turn to the Sonos Sub, a dedicated wireless subwoofer for the Sonos system that is very much like the Meghan Trainor song and is “All About That Bass”.

But since its release, the Sub has been very much a one device per home theatre setup, meaning if you wanted more bass than what having a Sonos Sub managed to get, you were out of luck, beyond tweaking the speaker system to deliver it in the settings. This week, that’s going to change, as Sonos releases an update to allow Sonos home theatre customers to extend their bass with two subs, creating more than just 5.1 systems, but rather 5.2.

You’ll need either a Sonos Amp, Sonos Playbar, a Sonos Playbase, one of the small Sonos Beam soundbars, or this year’s Sonos Arc if you want to try this little bass-enhancing trick of throwing two Sonos Sub models into the mix, and at least one of the subwoofers will need to be the latest model, the Sub Gen 3, which gets the extra processing power to make this happen. Both can be the Gen 3, but at least one needs to be, which will bring a little more bass to homes that love themselves some loud sounds, working on both music and movies.

It’s an update rolling out to Sonos users now, and while it won’t benefit everyone — particularly those without a sub — it at least means a little more bass is available for folks keen to get a little more punch in their sound.