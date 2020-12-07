There’s yet more choice for a 5G phone in the back half of the year, as Samsung joins with a mid-range mobile that can use those new 5G speeds.

It eventually happened, even if it happened in the weird year that was 2020: 5G finally made its way out of the high-end and into the middle of the market, as technology trickled into lower priced models and made it possible for more people to buy into the high speeds.

While high-end 5G is still likely to be the go for folks considering jumping on the 5G networks offered by all three of Australia’s major networks — Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone — plus some of the smaller virtual operators now that Optus is letting it happen, Oppo signalled a move to offer 5G for under $600 earlier in the year in the new Reno 4 models, and it looks like Samsung is following suit.

The latest model to do just that is the Galaxy A42 5G, another big phone with a 6.6 inch large Super AMOLED screen and a small notch for the camera up the front, plus enough camera grunt and storage to convince some people to try out Samsung’s take on the 5G mid-range.

It’s a little different from the mid-range squeeze from a few years back, where mid-range phones started to hit closer to $700-800, and instead allows Samsung to bring it back to something a little more price friendly.

At $599, the Galaxy A42 delivers four cameras on the back, made up of a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultra wide, a 5 megapixel macro, and a 5 megapixel depth camera for portrait shots, while the front camera is a 20 megapixel camera.

You’ll also find 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, plus a microSD slot to expand things if need be, and Google’s Android along for the ride, all sitting on top of a 5000mAh battery.

So what’s different about the Galaxy A42 from its more expensive siblings? Likely the performance and extra features, with a different processor, plus no water resistant or wireless charging, essentially making it a 5G smartphone for a price, but one that tries to make fewer compromises overall.

“We’re excited to bring to market our latest 5G smartphone in the A Series line-up,” said Garry McGregor, Vice President of IT and Mobile for Samsung in Australia.

“The Galaxy A42 5G delivers premium Samsung features and innovation, is powered for the latest super-fast 5G networks, and is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver next-generation connectivity to more Australians,” he said.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is available now in Australia, found at stores outright for a recommended retail price of $599.