If you’re the proud owner of a Samsung TV, you’re about to get a few more things to watch, and it won’t cost you a thing.

The idea of “free” is always nice, and when it results in you just being able to sit there and chill, it can be all the more better.

This week, that’s happening for owners of Samsung TVs sold since 2018, as screens in Australia get support for something Samsung calls “Samsung TV Plus”, an assortment of TV channels that arrive on a smart TV app, offering the likes of Bloomberg, Tastemade, and other services that typically run programs on other platforms such as on Apple TV, but now exist on Samsung’s screens, too.

The addition will also include at least one Australian channel — AusBiz — and which serves an assortment of other channels, including recorded concerts, motorsports, weather reporting, travel programming, gaming, kid-friendly shows, stand-up comedy, and more.

“Samsung continues to expand its Smart TV experience with the introduction of TV Plus in Australia,” said Hass Mahdi, Director of Audio Visual at Samsung in Australia.

“TV Plus is a free content service for Samsung TV users, currently offering over 40 channels,” he said. “From karaoke, cooking or keeping up with the news there is something for everyone to enjoy and explore.”

While Samsung’s TV are the main focus of this release, we’re checking with Samsung’s local team to find out whether the service will be supported on any other device, such as Samsung tablets or phones. Given that Apple TV+ is provided on other devices not made by Samsung, including video game consoles and mobile devices, it wouldn’t be entirely out of the ordinary to see a TV-specific service make its way to another platform, though requests for comment to Samsung have gone unanswered at this time.