Smoke inhalation might be the first thing we think of when you think of air purifiers, but there’s more they can deal with, and Philips is hoping it can help.

No one wants to breathe in anything that could be hazardous, but it might be happening, and you might be caught totally unaware.

We typically think of needing an air purifier when the air is thick and heavy with smoke, but more can affect the air you breathe, and much of it might already be inside your home. It’s a category that has been growing over the past few years, with players like Dyson and Samsung entering, and Philips is in there, too.

Known for other health-related products, including breast pumps, Philips has launched an air purifier in Australia aimed at helping to filter the air, covering allergens, mould spores, dust mites, and some of the things that make people sneeze and feel a little ill around pets.

Locally, Philips is releasing the Air Purifier 3000i, a small cylinder of sorts that aims to cut back on those allergens, while also dealing with partials as small as 3 micrometers, and cleanin the air from gases that may be in plastics and other materials found around the home. The technology can apparently clean a 20 square metre room in a little under eight minutes, and includes an app to let you track the air quality at home, covering fine particles rated for PM2.5.

Of course, there are other things a purifier can assist with, such as smoke, something Australia saw more of over the summer from 2019 to 2020, and that’s actually where the Philips purifier may help. With bush fire smoke made from particles as small as 2.5 micrometers, a rating of PM2.5 may end up helping Australians clear the air at home if smoke ever loomed once again.

Locally, the Philips Air Purifier 3000i isn’t a tremendously inexpensive device, and only operates as a filter and purifier, and not a fan like some competitors. However if you’re at all curious to see how Philips takes care of air, you’ll find it in stores in Australia now for a recommended retail price of $899.