There aren’t an amazing amount of recent options for new parents to check on their little one using their phones, but Owlet bringing two gadgets together to make life a little easier.

Upgrading your home with a security camera can be a fairly obvious thing to do if you plan on keeping watch over your home, but what happens when you have a child? Can a security camera be used there?

Technically, you could always adapt a security camera for the purpose of watching a child, but the purpose isn’t quite the same. Security cameras monitor for people, but baby cameras typically watch out for other things, such as temperature levels and screaming, as opposed to folks who might be lurking around.

When you’re a new parent, it’s ideal to consider an option made for your little one, and while there are a few of those out, they’re only gradually being made to take advantage of that device you keep with you all the time: your phone.

Arlo’s baby camera is the one many may think of first, but it’s not the only one, with Owlet joining last year. Owlet, you may recall, was a company that came together over baby monitoring gadgets, starting with a heart rate tracking sock, and this year, it’s throwing both of its gadgets together, launching the Owlet Monitor Duo.

Essentially, the Monitor Duo is a two-part kit for new parents, offering both a camera to let you watch and talk to your child through using your phone, as well as the Owlet Smart Sock which tracks both heart rate and oxygen levels until the child is around 18 months of age (at which point the sock will probably be too small for their little feet). The app for the camera can include the information from the Smart Sock, able to not only show you a picture of your bub and the temperature in the room, but also what’s the heart rate and oxygen level from its blood is tracking like.

At $699, it could be a neat gadget for expectant parents, though it’s worth noting the Owlet Monitor Duo isn’t necessarily something special in Owlet’s line, and is rather just two products packaged together. Officially. The Owlet Cam launched last year can integrate the Smart Sock and run information from it, you just need to have both. From what we understand, this package just integrates the two and potentially saves a little money, with the Owlet Cam normally costing $279.99 and the Smart Sock at $479.99, saving around $60 for parents who want both.

New parents and the folks who buy things for them can expect to find it in select stores and on the Owlet website very shortly.