If you’re a fan of the Japanese animation genre known as “anime” and you happen to be a Netflix subscriber, you’re in for a treat in the coming weeks, as Netflix looks set to bolster its library with some serious titles.

You can already find a reasonable amount of anime on Netflix as it is, with Evangelion, Your Name, and Netflix originals in both “Godzilla” and “Blame”, and these look like they’ll see some company in the coming weeks.

The long-established anime film powerhouse that is Studio Ghibili is adding its titles to streaming over the course of February to April, starting with classics such as Castle in the Sky and My Neighbour Totoro in February, before March sees Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away, with April getting Howl’s Moving Castle and Ponyo, as well as the later Ghibli titles, The Wind Rises and When Marnie Was There. In total, Studio Ghibili’s additions to Netflix should see a good 21 anime titles added to the Netflix library, complete with subtitles in 28 languages and dubbing in up to 20 languages.

“In this day and age, there are various great ways a film can reach audiences. We’ve listened to our fans and have made the definitive decision to stream our film catalogue,” said Toshio Suzuki, Producer at Studio Ghibli. “We hope people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience.”

The Studio Ghibli additions won’t be the only anime additions to the Netflix library, either.

On February 27, 2020 — what is apparently Pokémon Day — Netflix will debut a new animated Pokémon movie on its service everywhere around the world outside of Japan and Korea.

Titled “Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution”, it’s a release that will see Australians able to watch a new title only on Netflix instead of rushing to the cinemas to catch Pokémon action, with the trailer out now.

As for what other anime is coming to Netflix Australia, that we’re not sure of just yet, but given how the company is clearly looking at improving its anime library, you can bet this won’t be the end of the additions.