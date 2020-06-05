Staying awake with our good friend coffee and milk means a choice between vanilla, caramel, or cocoa.

Nespresso lovers may find a bit of a change in their line-up lately, as a few pods undergo a slightly different approach. Specifically if you were a fan of the sweeter notes in the vanilla, chocolate, and caramel varieties, they’ve changed.

While we don’t typically report on consumables, the pods for Nespresso machines tend to be so specific, they warrant a mention given we report on and review the machines, as well.

Recently it appears Nespresso has changed those sweeter ones, shifting them from the standard espresso base to something the company says is more balanced, and may play better with milk.

The new varieties fall under a “vanilla eclair”, “caramel creme brûlée”, and “cocoa truffle”, as opposed to the vanilla, chocolate, and caramel of the past. While that might come across as a slight bit of marketing, representatives for Nespresso told Pickr that it’s a change to the components in each to inspire those flavours, with each rolling out not just across the Nespresso espresso varieties for its Lattissima machines, but also the larger pods in the Vertuo machines.

The shake-up in pods also falls under Nespresso’s “Barista Creations”, a variety of coffee pods designed to be served with milk. That’s where these new range of pods fall under, which suggests milk should be used, however Nespresso told Pickr that while “the Barista Creations line is designed for the ideal harmony of coffee and milk”, they’re all designed to work as either black coffee or served with milk.

What it means is that while these new sweeter Nespresso pods are probably built for milk, you can serve them as straight coffee. Testing this them this week, we found that if you do, the tastes seem to be very close to the original sweeter varieties, which for original fans, at least means their flavour choices aren’t going too far.