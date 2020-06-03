Not sure what those water bottles you drink from can be used for? Try a bag to carry your laptop.

Depending on how much recycling you do, you might be entirely familiar with the lifecycle of bottles and what happens after you’re done with them. Into the right coloured bin and off to the recycling, where they can be broken down and turned into something else, right?

After being washed and melted, some of those plastic bottles from water and soft drink become useful for other bottles, for food trays, for flower pots, and even clothing. In fact, there’s a rather large number of things plastic bottles can be recycled into, and one of them is being unveiled this week by Lenovo.

While it is possible to recycle plastic bottles and use those parts for computers, if your computer doesn’t have as much plastic, don’t expect to find it there.

But you may find it in the personal luggage used to hold and carry your laptop, and that’s something Lenovo has been dabbling in recently.

Normally a maker of laptops, desktops, and tablets, Lenovo is this week launching a backpack with part of its build made from recycled plastic bottles, equivalent to roughly 34 of them. It’s a backpack to house its and anyone else’s laptops, offering room for 15.6 inch laptops, though it should hold a 16 inch model, as well.

Called the Eco Pro 15.6, 83 percent of the backpack is made from recycled materials, with the recycled polyester used in its construction made from what is equivalent to those 34 bottles, while recycled laminate is used in the construction, too.

The backpack isn’t likely to be the sexiest backpack you’ve ever seen, but is an eco-friendly approach to laptop-lugging luggage, and includes two expandable side sections to hold water bottles you’re presently using, well ahead of you chucking them into recycling for the cycle to continue.

Locally, the Lenovo Eco Pro 15.6 inch backpack will see a retail price of $149, though Lenovo hasn’t come back to us yet on whether any of its laptops will come with the backpack. It’s been known to happen with computers in the past, so we wouldn’t put it past Lenovo to have it happen again, but we’ll let you know if it does, and if you can expect a freebie of eco-friendly luggage if you end up buying a Yoga, IdeaPad, Legion, or ThinkPad in the future.