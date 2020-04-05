Those new Intel chips are coming to a Lenovo computer not in the ThinkPad, IdeaPad, or Yoga range.

If it seems like there are more going computer brands than there used to be, it’s because there are.

Dell has Alienware. HP has Omen. Acer has Predator. They all compete against Razer and Origin, providing plenty of initial choices for buying a PC gaming laptop.

Lenovo has one, as well, with the Lenovo Legion, and this year the company is pushing it in performance and capability.

Off the back of Intel’s 10th gen Comet Lake improvements boasting speeds at the crazy 5GHz mark for a laptop computer, Lenovo is talking up two Legion laptops on the way that not only boast the recently announced Comet Lake Core-H chips, but also support for high-speed Nvidia GeForce graphics chips, with the RTX 2070 in the high end Lenovo Legion 7i, while the Legion 5i will see a slightly different GeForce chip (RTX 2060).

Intended for gamers, Lenovo is introducing a technology on its Legion computers worked on with the makers of the GeForce graphics chip, Nvidia, which aims to preserve battery life when software is running that doesn’t need to use the graphics grunt, and also improves the performance when a game is being run.

However pricing and availability information is something Lenovo in Australia hasn’t been revealed yet. We suspect there will be 15 and 17 inch versions of each, just as there are now, but pricing and release dates of the new models isn’t readily known.

But if you want that 10th gen Intel Core-H grunt more than the 9th gen Intel Core technology in the current models, you might have to wait. Our guess is Lenovo won’t be releasing them locally until at least the middle of the year, which is still a few months off.