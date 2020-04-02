The next portable you buy could be as powerful as a desktop you’ve been eyeing, thanks in part to Intel’s new chips.

Computers are getting more and more powerful, and that’s partly because of our needs. While we typically see new generations of computer processor every year, the apps and games we’re using can take advantage of them, harnessing the extra performance and clock speeds, making those updates more than appropriate.

Everyone’s needs are different, though, and while the laptop armed with one chip might be good enough for one person, they might be inadequate for another. Portable computers are indeed quite fast these days, but if you need even more grunt and horsepower, you may be looking to a large computer, and one that stays put. Desktops tend to offer the grunt that laptops can’t deliver, but there are changes afoot.

Intel has this weeek launched new chips that could see new laptops to rival desktops, as Intel pushes past the 5GHz speed for its mobile processors, crazy speeds to be sure.

Typically, laptop speeds range from 1.1GHz to around 2.4GHz, but fetching past the 5GHz mark could make it possible for people who need that grunt to get it from anywhere, not just stuck at their desks.

It’s a technology coming in Intel’s Comet Lake H processors, part of the Intel 10th generation chips. Specifically it’s coming in the Intel Core i9-10980HK, a chip that can hit a staggering 5.3GHz, though there’s another option in the Intel Core i7-10750H, which hits up to 5GHz max. Those speeds can be found when the chips push to turbo, but sit around 2.4 and 2.3GHz respectively.

The chips are designed for use in laptops, meaning they’ll be supported by various manufacturers, with other commonly found technologies along for the ride, such as Thunderbolt 3 (which uses the USB Type C port), 802.11ax WiFi 6 wireless connections, and Intel’s “Speed Optimiser” overclocking software to push the chips even more.

While some of the technologies are common, these aren’t going to be found in your typical thin and light computer. Built for people who need performance and grunt, you can expect these chips in some of the bigger laptops, focused on media creation and games.

“The new platform is optimised for enthusiasts and creators by delivering the fastest frequency in the industry with 5GHz across the majority of the volume which will deliver amazing gameplay and rich creation for users,” said Intel’s Fredrik Hamberger, General Manager of its Premium and Gaming Laptop Segments division.

If that’s you, the good news is you needn’t wait too long to see the releases, with talk that laptop manufacturers could see models as early as May or June, with those announcements not too far away, either.