Offering around 36 hours of sound, wireless charging, and Grado’s approach to sound, the HiFi headphone brand has joined the truly wireless world.

If it seems like everyone is making something for the cordless style of earphones known as “truly wireless”, it’s because it’s pretty much bang on the truth: everyone is getting into cordless and wireless, whether they’re a phone brand or something more known for sound.

Even the HiFi brands are beginning to do it, and America’s Grado is the latest, using 2020 as its launch year for a pair of wireless and cordless in-ears that have been in development for the past two years, arriving in the GT220.

The first of Grado’s new generation of wireless earphones, they’ll arrive with a sound quality the company says it has been tuning, developing mini-drivers that it says deliver bass, midrange, and highs, tweaking what’s on offer in a way not dissimilar from its larger full-sized headphones.

Grado’s GT220 will also bring with touch controls, too, with the left earphone for phone and voice, while the right is for music, with the earphones offering plenty of battery life, too. As such, you’ll find the GT220 delivers six hours of charge in the earphones, but an extra five charges inside the battery case, essentially providing 36 hours all up, and able to be charged either over Type C USB or wireless Qi charging.

One thing that you won’t find in the earphones is noise cancellation, as that’s not part of Grado’s first truly wireless in-earphones, at least not in an active capacity. You will find the option of a tight seal, complete with several tip sizes in the box, coming together for a passive noise cancellation, compared with the active variety found about the place.

This all comes in a pair of earphones priced under $400, with the Grado GT220 True Wireless earphones looking set to arrive in Australia late October for $365.