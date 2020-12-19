Need to capture from a GoPro and don’t want to fiddle with your phone? The remote control is back. Just not in Australia yet.

Depending on how old you are, and how much you recall about GoPro’s action camera history, you may recall a little gadget that you could get with GoPro models to let you fire off the action camera remotely.

That was before phones became the way to trigger the action camera and view your footage live streamed through the models, but back in the day, GoPro actually had a remote control for doing some of those things we now use our phones for.

It was useful not just for capturing from one camera, but for several, able to trigger off several devices, and it may well be back.

GoPro has announced this week that “The Remote” is back, calling it specifically by that name, while updating the design slightly and the capabilities. Able to control up to five cameras at once, it’s a gadget reliant on Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) that will play nicely with the Hero 8 Black, this year’s Hero 9 Black, and the GoPro Max, thanks to firmware updates rolling out.

The good news for Australians keen on using the GoPro Remote is it will be available for $129.95 in Australia. The bad news is that it won’t be available locally until next year, and a couple of months in, at that. At launch, the GoPro Remote is available in North America only, with the rest of the world set for February. Before that, there’s the standard older remote still available, though whether it works with the new Hero9 camera remains to be seen.