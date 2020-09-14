One of the years last phone events will be for Google’s 5G phones, and that’s not all you can expect.

Whether or not this week’s Apple event yields a new phone or three or four, it appears there will be at least one more phone in the not too distant future. At least one.

This week, Google has announced that it will have a launch for something, and the general expectation is that we’ll see the Pixel 5 there, plus possibly the Pixel 4a 5G Google first mentioned at the budget Pixel’s announcement previously.

Get your popcorn ready for #LaunchNightIn.

Click below to know when to tune in. 👇 pic.twitter.com/RpKOinCDHj — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 14, 2020

With an announcement date of September 30 in the US of 11am — and 4am the next morning of October 1 for Australians — Google’s next announcement is titled “Launch Night In”, and will very likely cover the new Pixel phones, plus possibly a little more. Rumours are pointing to a new potential smart speaker and a new Chromecast, as that area has been largely left alone for a few years now, and it would make sense for Google to show something else.

Regardless, it means Google has some news in the coming weeks, and likely some new devices.

And that probably won’t be the last of the phones, especially of Apple’s event this week doesn’t actually yield any new phones. If that’s the case, an expect Apple event in October could see the last new major phones to the year.

Stay tuned.