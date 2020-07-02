Being stood up is rarely a pleasant thing, but when it comes to standing up your laptop, you might feel differently.

Working from home (or even the office), you might find your desk isn’t quite the beacon of cleanliness it once was. That might be because your laptop now takes up a portion of the available space, something the neat freak in you is itching to get back, what with the big monitor you’re probably reliant on, as well.

Fortunately there are ways to make it happen, such as lifting from the surface with a riser, though another is to turn that laptop into something of a bit of a desktop by standing it up.

It’s something Henge did for the Apple MacBook computers, though not too long ago was acquired by Brydge. Since then, the company has been at work on new models, with Brydge ready to show new variants made for both the new 13 inch MacBook Air and the 16 inch MacBook Pro.

Both are made specifically for these variants of the MacBook, and won’t work as a one-size-fits-all sort of thing, thanks to the unique and specific measurements each has. They feature two Thunderbolt 3 ports that are rerouted through the Brydge Vertical Dock, because each MacBook Pro model that is supported also sports the two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the side, be it an Air or a Pro.

Of course, MacBook Pro models retain any extra Thunderbolt ports on the other side, something to be aware of if you’re plugging things in there, as the cords and dongles might hang from the top.

That issue aside, the main reason you might look at the Brydge Vertical Dock is to clean up a desk space, with these lifting a computer, standing it up, and having it not take up quite as much room.

You’ll find the MacBook Pro 13 and 15 inch models in July from Brydge, while the 16 inch MBP and 13 inch MacBook Air Vertical Dock is set to arrive in October.