It’s not quite the same magnetic and cordless charging cases you find in truly wireless earphones, but Bose’s 700 headphones now have a case that can give the cans extra life.

Occasionally re-releases of products surprise us. While there’s a good chance a re-release is more or less going to be the same product with a new hat in that it comes in a new colour, or in a new box with a new name, sometimes companies improve the formula slightly by throwing something in the box.

That might be true with a pair of limited edition Bose headphones heading to stores, which comes alongside an accessory for last year’s version of those headphones that came without said accessory.

Bose has released an updated colour of its 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones, with the “Eclipse” colour scheme joining the regular black, silver, and “soapstone”, offering a charcoal and rose gold approach to the design, alongside everything else we checked out when we reviewed the Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones last year.

However, there’s one addition to the pack: a headphone charging case.

The headphone charging case is perhaps one of the more interesting additions, as it was left out of the original release, with this new Eclipse pair arriving with an RRP around $80 higher.

For owners with a pair of Bose 700 headphones already, Bose in Australia confirmed to Pickr that the headphone charging case can be bought outside of buying a new pair of headphones, with the Headphones 700 charging case available for $119.95 separately. The Bose 700 Eclipse is the only variety that comes with the charging case, but the optional extra should work with all other Bose 700 variations, delivering two full charges in the case, worth up to 40 hours additional charge carried around.

It still retains much of the same look, but there’s a port on the side for charging, with an included cable on the inside to allow you to plug the headphones directly into the case itself for charging. No wireless charging or magnetic case here, it seems, as it wasn’t supported on the original model.

That’s at least some good news for folks keen on bringing more than 20 hours for these headphones, which could be handy if you’re heading somewhere and don’t plan to be near a power outlet.