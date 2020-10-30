Sony and Panasonic may well be known for some of the big speakers with flashing lights and karaoke, but they’re not alone, as Aussie brand BlueAnt joins.

There’s plenty of choice in speakers already, but not everyone is after the pint-sized portable speakers you can find about the place. Available in small to medium to fairly sizeable boxes you can still take with you, speakers come in all shapes and sizes, though some needs are bigger still.

If the style of speaker you’re after is so big, it typically requires the boot or backseat of a car to move, you’re probably looking at a speaker made for a larger crowd, particularly one with enough volume to drive not just a room, but a large room at that.

Those speakers often come with a large sound, plus some flashing lights, because parties can sometimes needs that little extra oomph that flashing colourful lights offer, plus maybe a microphone port or two for the folks that want to sing along at home.

They’ll also sometimes come with larger price tags to reflect the bigger sound, and you can find them from some well known speaker brands about the place, including LG, Panasonic, and Sony’s famous “Muteki” brand.

But they’re not alone, and an Australian player is giving that category a go. Known for its smaller speakers and some well regarded earphones over the years, Aussie brand BlueAnt is giving it a go with the X5 Party Speaker, a name that beyond the model number kind of gives away the intent here.

The speaker itself looks large but manages to be a little lighter than the looks, resembling a loud speaker with a handle up top and weighing a little over 4kg. Inside is a 6.5 inch woofer and a 2.25 inch tweeter, paired with a Class D amplifier and a patented Psycho-Acoustic Bass Extension which effectively enhances how the bass is heard.

There’s also a set of colourful flashing lights at the front, plus support for two microphone ports, with two microphones included in the box, essentially turning the unit into a karaoke speaker of sorts. Unlike most karaoke speakers, however, the BlueAnt X5 is a wireless speaker, which makes it more like its other Bluetooth speakers.

That means you’ll find a battery in the BlueAnt X5, capable of delivering up to 20 hours of wireless sound from another device, though there’s an auxiliary port if you just want to plug something in. It can also be used to charge devices up over the USB port, too, and can be paired with a second X5 speaker in a “duo” stereo mode.

However it comes in a single speaker, arriving at JB HiFi and Telstra stores in November for $399.95.