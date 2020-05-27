While a security camera is one way to stop intruders in their tracks, a floodlight is another. With Arlo’s latest gadget, the two have become one.

Protecting your home from would-be intruders has always been the domain of the floodlight, an easy solution that uses simple motion sensors to shine a light on anything that moves, drawing instant attention to anything in sight of the light.

In recent years, however, night vision-enabled cameras have started to encroach on that territory. They’re not strictly the same, but they can be used for similar reasons: while a light shines a light on subjects, the camera captures and records.

Both can be used together, however, affording you the chance to warn and capture, handy if an intruder is potentially unfazed by the lighting system you’ve set up.

While both can be used together, if the two are together, the system might be just that much easier to use.

Back in 2018, the company started dabbling in lights for its security system, providing a way to light up a scene from a security standpoint, which could not only warn, but also provide more lighting control for its cameras. Now, we’re seeing the two come together as Arlo connects its floodlight technology with its security cameras.

That’s essentially what Arlo is launching this week in the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, a model of its Arlo that more or less is exactly what it says on the name: it’s an Arlo Pro 3 model built inside the chassis of a floodlight.

The camera boasts support for 2K video with HDR (high-dynamic range), as well as a 160 degree wide field of view, and big LEDs on either side of the camera. The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight camera is controlled like the rest of the Arlo system, meaning it’s handled by an app and wirelessly, making it a 2K video security system that just also happens to shine a lot of light.

Capturing video from the system can be in colour in daylight, while night vision can switch to colour or black and white depending on what you want. And for added sense of security, there’s two-way audio, as well, allowing you to talk to people through the camera and light system, though Arlo has also thrown in a siren that can trigger for extra security.

“As the first wire-free 2K variant on the market, the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera offers an even more comprehensive home security solution for consumers with increased illumination,” said Brad Little, Vice President of Managing Director of Arlo in Asia Pacific.

“Boasting a seamlessly integrated camera and floodlight design, the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is an ideal all-in-one solution to keep a watchful eye on homes and small businesses alike,” he said.

Arlo’s new camera also appears to work directly with WiFi access points as well as the Arlo SmartHub systems its cameras typically come with, which means you may not necessarily already need one of Arlo’s base stations to play.

However like Arlo’s other outdoor wire-free cameras, the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is water resistant, and will work with smart assistants from Amazon (Alexa) and Google (Assistant).

It also attracts a local price of just under $500, with the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera costing $449 locally. You’ll find it in electronics and electrical stores across the country in June, with a review on the way soon, too.