A bigger battery to the Arlo Essential camera means less time in between charges, dependent on how busy your camera gets.

It’s probably not hard to imagine that the bigger the battery you have, the more battery life you’re likely to get. That’s a pretty standard approach to things, though it’s also not unusual to see a bigger battery get dotted with other features.

In tablets and phones, a bigger battery is matched with a bigger screen, and that may in turn result in more pixels being fired and reduce the battery life accordingly.

Arlo’s latest camera may not follow the same routine, however, as it talks up a new camera which is all about a bigger battery and life for the essentials of security cameras, which may mean less charges needed for protecting your home.

The new model is called the Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera, and it’s essentially an upgraded take on the Essentials camera released earlier in the year which features a battery that is bigger and deals with more life overall.

It’s so big, that the battery in the Arlo Essential XL offers as much as a year of battery life, meaning you won’t have to reach up and pull it down for a charge quite as often once installed. It does feature a spotlight inside, so it can also be used as a bit of a floodlight replacement in houses, though it may not be quite as bright as Arlo’s dedicated floodlight camera. Plus there’s a siren and two-way audio to speak to people through it, as well, but it’s one that might not need much maintenance, which is largely the point.

Like Arlo’s other cameras, the Essential XL is a water-resistant security camera sporting motion alerts and support for smart assistants in the smart home, and can work either with other Arlo speakers or by itself, arriving with support for Full HD 1080p video.

“Our feature-packed Essential Series offers wire-free cameras that are as easy to install as they are affordable, providing families with a range of features so they can choose the solution thats right for their home,” said Brad Little, Vice President and Managing Director for Arlo in the Asia Pacific region.

Australians can expect to the find the Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera in November for a recommended retail price of $279.