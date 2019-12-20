CES is only a couple of weeks away, and LG is already hitting the preview button with a few new screens for your desk.

Even though the massive technology show that is CES is practically just around the corner, some companies are good for pre-announcing. You’ll still see plenty of new technology, and there’s always so much that isn’t announced ahead of time, but there are also a few that are.

In the lead up to CES, LG is often one of those companies, regularly talking up some of what you can expect, while showing off an award or two.

A couple of weeks away from the launch of CES, LG is doing just that, hitting preview on what it has in store for desktop screens and monitors in the new year, announcing the LG Ultra monitors, with options made for work, play, and media.

In the work category, LG will be showing off the 2020 LG UltraFine Ergo Display (32UN880), a 32 inch 4K Ultra HD screen that has been built for people who spend a lot of time at their desk, clamping to the back of a desk rather like Samsung’s Space monitor, but adding a welcome angle… and pivot.

The clamp features two arms and what appears to be a head to allow the screen not just to swing around and be positioned at the side, but also to be angled to match where the user wants to sit, giving a little bit more flexibility. Apparently, it can even swivel in the opposite direction, in case someone is sharing something, instead of getting a co-worker to come around to your side.

All of this adds up to what makes the LG UltraFine Ergo Display ergonomic, hence the word in the name, and it includes a one cable system in USB Type C, making it possible to charge a laptop while getting the image from the laptop at the same time.

The Ergo is one of LG’s CES Innovation Award winners for CES 2020, and it’s not the only one. LG also has a line of “UltraGear” monitors coming, and the 27 inch model gets that award, too.

There are three of the LG UltraGear monitors, and these are focused on gaming, arriving in a 27 inch, a 34 inch, and a 38 inch. The larger of the three, the 34GN850 and the 38GN950, are big screens sporting various degrees of HDR and a fast 1 millisecond response time (gray-to-gray) for gamers.

However, the 27 inch CES Innovation Award winning screen does a little better for gamers, sporting a 4K display with LG’s “Nano IPS” technology used in its TVs (basically quantum dots with a different name) with that fast 1 millisecond response time, and a gamer-focused refresh rate of 144Hz that can be over-clocked to 160Hz. That should make games look a touch more gorgeous than other displays, and there’s also an included calibration mode to get more accurate colour reproduction.

One final monitor is in the mix, and it gets one of those awards, too, with the 38 inch LG UltraWide monitor, sporting a 38 inch curved ultra-wide screen, with a resolution of 3840×1600, making it the width of a 4K resolution, but just under the height of one. It’s built for media to be entertaining and immersive, and could be useful for either regular computer desks hoping for a big and wide screen, or just folks who want the versatility of two screens without the need to actually have two physically on the desk.

There’s no pricing as of yet, but we’ll let you know if we hear anything from the LG’s Australian arm regarding availability. Our guess is we probably won’t, at least until CES begins, which will be from January 5 at the earliest.