Two pairs of Sony in-ear wireless noise cancelling earphones separated by two years. The newer is probably better, but is it necessarily true? Let’s find out.

It’s a tale of old versus new, and one we typically know the answer to: the newer product is almost always going to be better than the older one. It’s just how it goes.

The new product will take what worked in the old one and improve upon it, while the smaller one still delivers great sound, and now that it’s been usurped, may provide more bang for your buck

In fact, for the past two years, Sony’s WF-1000XM3 has taken out our best earphones of the year, winning in 2019 and again in 2020. This year, they’re likely out of the running given the 2021 WF-1000XM4 model, but both can be found alongside each other, so which is best?

Design

Two models with completely different designs, one big and one small. However, they’re both quite big at that, with the XM3 offer a less stylish bar that comes out of the sides — and is a little reminiscent of what Bose has in the QuietComfort Earbuds — while the XM4 goes for something sitting in the crevice of the ears entirely.

Both the XM3 and XM4 are quite big, and bigger than what Apple delivers in the AirPods Pro, but we think Sony’s 2021 noise cancelling earphones are better looking than the pair before them.

Winner: Sony WF-1000XM4

Comfort & Fit

While the XM4 are nicer looking, the comfort might actually go backwards, with the XM3 delivering an easier fit with less ear-ache.

Ahead of release, Sony said it had studied lots of ears to make the WF-1000XM4 earphones fit more ears comfortably, but the real-life comfort doesn’t really back it up. In fact, unless you have particularly large ears, squeezing these earphones in can be a little difficult, creating problems with the overall seal.

Indeed, even in our own Sony WF-1000XM4 review, our right ear didn’t always get the perfect seal unless we pushed it hard all the way, something that never happened with the older XM3 earphones. So while the design might be cooler on the newer model, the older generation has the advantage.

Winner: Sony WF-1000XM3

Durability

The same can’t be said with durability, as only the new model gets a degree of waterproofing applied, limited as it is.

You’ll find IPX4 water resistance on the XM4 earphones, something that grants it a hint of splash and sweat resistance, making it fine for runs, but certainly not for swimming. Something is better than nothing, and the newer earphones win this round.

Winner: Sony WF-1000XM4

Controls

Sony also gets a win in with its 2021 generation simply because of its app, which supports customisable controls on the WF-1000XM4.

It means if you buy a pair of Sony’s earphones, you can grab the app and change the controls to suit what you want. Easy.

Winner: Sony WF-1000XM4

Connection & reliability

While the new model wins in controls, it’s a tie when it comes to connection and reliability.

Both offer a Sony Bluetooth chip and each provides about as consistent a connection to your device, whether it’s on iPhone or Android, so this is a draw.

Winner: Tie

Sound quality

It’s the same story when it comes to sound quality, because while the XM4 are a better looking device, the sound quality on offer is much the same: excellent.

We loved the sound quality in the XM3 and we love the sound quality in the XM4, as both are the top of their game.

Warm and vibrant with strong balance and bass, whichever pair you end up with, you’ll be happy with the sound, for sure.

Winner: Tie

Noise cancellation

You’ll also be happy with the noise cancellation, with each excellent, but Sony’s WF-1000XM4 has a slight edge supporting noise cancellation from a new chip, Sony’s Integrated Processor V1, not to mention support for noise cancellation presets depending on where your phone’s GPS says you are.

It’s a feature that existed on the larger headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4, and now it’s across the wireless in-ear model, as well. That’s just enough to edge the new model in front of the old one. Slim, but that’s why.

Winner: Sony WF-1000XM4

Compatibility

However both models support Android and iOS via an app or even without it, and play nicely with Windows and Mac, as well.

Sony doesn’t discriminate with the Sony Headphones app, and it runs the same on iPhone as it would on Android, unlike how Huawei’s earphones only play nice with a Huawei app on Android from the Huawei store, or how Apple’s AirPods Pro can only be customised with an iPhone or iPad.

Winner: Tie

Battery

It’s also pretty much the same when it comes to battery life, with 24 hours of battery life between the earphones and the case with noise cancellation in both the XM3 and XM4.

Sony has managed to improve the battery life in the XM4 earphones themselves, boasting 8 hours of charge in the earphones before you’ll need to plonk them back in the case, up from the 6 in the XM3.

Still, we’d say 24 hours is literally the same, so this one is pretty much a tie.

Winner: Tie

Case

While the battery scores are close, Sony’s 2021 noise cancelling earphones wins another way: the case.

It’s smaller, easier to carry, much more pocketable, and also supports wireless charging, all features missing in the 2019 WF-1000XM3.

Winner: Sony WF-1000XM4

Value

The price is where things get interesting, because the WF-1000XM3 can still be found alongside the newer WF-1000XM4, though the price has changed.

Two years on from release, the Sony WF XM3 earphones carry a recommended retail price of $299 and a street price of between $199 and $250. Meanwhile, the Sony WF XM4 earphones have an RRP of $449.95 and a street price of around $390.

While Sony’s price for its latest earphones aren’t bad, keeping a pair that’s still pretty solid overall and running it at a less expensive price makes it a genuinely great buy overall, provided you don’t need the new features, such as a wireless charging case, GPS-based noise cancelling, and customisable controls.

Winner: Sony WF-1000XM3

What should I choose: Sony WF-1000XM3 or Sony WF-1000XM4

A choice between the WF XM3 and XM4 was never going to be easy, because they’re both such good earphones. And with five wins to two in our WF-1000XM3 vs WF-1000XM4 face-off, it’s pretty clear the XM4 has the edge, though it is also the newest of the two, so hardly surprising.

It’s a little like buying the best new phone out that just updated the old model: that new model is almost always going to be better than the old one. The iPhone 12 Pro Max was better than the iPhone 11 Pro Max because that’s how evolutions of flagship products typically work, and the same is true here.

Rather, choosing between the WF-1000XM3 and the WF-1000XM4 will likely come down to how much you want to spend and what you’re willing to give up.

Both are great earphones, but if you’re willing to forgo some of the extra bits to save a bit of money, the XM3 are a solid option. And if you want the best noise cancelling earphones Sony makes right now, it’s the XM4. Walk away with either and you’ll likely be happy all the same.