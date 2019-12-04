You can use gadgets for more than movies, music, and games. If you’re buying for someone who loves to read or write (or both), these gadgets should suit.

It may not be easy to buy for that special someone, or even that friend. Fortunately, if you know what they like to do as a hobby, you can make the whole process that much easier.

For instance, if they love to read or have a hankering to be a writer, you can help them along in those pursuits. Whether they want to put pen to the page or just throw their nose into several books, here’s a few gadgets that might suit this season.

Kindle

Price: $119

The entry-level Kindle is a solid entry to the world of electronic books, and this year it got a little better.

There’s a touchscreen, a relatively slender design, and a front light that you can adjust, helping you to read at night. It’s not the fanciest Kindle, but it’s a good place to start.

Audible

Price: $164.50 for one year

Even though the idea of an audio book kind of laughs in the face of something readers and writers might like, audiobooks provide books in sound, which might be ideal for person you’re buying for.

If they’re always telling you they don’t have enough time to read, an audiobook could just get them past that, listening to what’s out there instead of thumbing through the pages.

Audible works on pretty much every device, including some of the Kindle models in the high end, and is available as a gift subscription.

Blinkist

Price: $120 USD for one year

Audiobooks aren’t for everyone, and so if the person you’re buying for is happy to read, but just doesn’t have all the time, consider a subscription to Blinkist.

It’s a little different from a book, grabbing the key points from over 3000 non-fiction titles and turning them into digestible text and audio, covering society, personal development, parenting, education, economics, and more.

Kindle Oasis

Price: $399

While the entry-level Kindle is a good starting point, the Kindle Oasis ups the technology to make the Kindle experience just that much better.

It’s thinner, has a spine you can easily hold, and is water resistant. Plus this year, Amazon has thrown in an adjustable warm light that is easier on the eyes if you read in the dark.

Scrivener

Price: $69-77

Whether the person you’re buying for has been inspired to write because of the books they’ve read, or just simply because they have an idea, a good app can help them go from scrap paper to eBook.

Scrivener has long been one of the apps of choice, and is made for macOS and Windows, as well as having an iOS version for iPhone and iPad. It integrates with Dropbox and allows projects to be backed up easily, and includes templates to start you on a novel, a non-fiction piece, and even scripts and screenplays.

Brydge keyboard cover for iPad

Price: $109-249

If the person you’re buying for already has a tablet such as an iPad in their life, you might be looking for a way to convert it into a productivity focused device. The quickest way to do that is to give it a keyboard.

You might not realise it, but an iPad with a keyboard is fairly powerful, allowing you to write pretty much anything, working in any of the apps made available for iOS.

The on-screen keyboard of the iPad is fast, but if you know how to type and use a keyboard, your hands are probably faster

Apple iPad 10.2 with Smart Keyboard Cover

Price: $529 (iPad), $235(keyboard cover)

Apple’s least expensive iPad was upgraded this year to support a dedicated physical keyboard, though it’s a type only Apple makes.

While you can grab the new iPad and use a keyboard like those made from Brydge, if you want a physical keyboard made to be light and work as a cover for the iPad, you may want to check out the Smart Keyboard cover, too.

Logitech K480 Multi-Device Keyboard

Price: $90

You don’t have to write on a tablet, either. If the person you’re buying for solely exists on their phone, consider a keyboard with a slot made for that.

The Logitech K480 keyboard is a small keyboard with a slot inside, allowing you to leave your phone standing up in the keyboard slot, and typing away.

Not everyone needs a tablet or a computer, you see, and if the person you’re buying for loves to write, but only really uses a phone, this could help them do the job.