A new pair of noise cancelling headphones from Sennheiser aims to bring a big battery life for $300 in Australia.

Spending a small fortune on headphones typically gets you the best tech, but spending less often means missing out. Unsurprisingly, the high-end gear tends to come at a premium, while the models underneath that can see features trickle in as the cost trickles out, so to speak.

But it doesn’t always have to be like that.

Sennheiser is this week showing that a mid-range pair may be able to offer similar performance in some areas to the high-end models it produces, as it offers up a new range of noise cancelling cans not quite matching the $549 Momentum 4, but still getting close.

Called the Accentum, the new range looks similar and even arrives with some similar tech and battery life, but undercuts the Momentum 4 with a $299 price point in Australia.

Inside, there’s a pair of 37mm drivers and an active noise cancellation mode that can work as both a way of blocking sound and hearing through via a transparency mode.

You’ll get access to the Sennheiser app just like you would on other headphones, including the likes of the Momentum True Wireless 3, but rather than offering two mics per side like the Momentum 4 did, the Accentum will offer two mics in total, making it one per side.

That difference may not matter for everyone, but the battery life could sure make an impact in a positive way.

While it doesn’t quite hit the 60 hours of the Momentum 4 wireless headphones, Sennheiser’s Accentum ANC headphones are apparently suited for 50 hours of battery life with ANC switched on. That’s just ten hours shy of the high-end model, which is also reasonably more expensive in comparison.

Locally, Sennheiser has set the Accentum to $299.95 in Australia, where it’ll be released later this year, targeting the end of 2023.

There are other features worth mentioning, such as how a USB Type C cable can turn the Accentum into pair of wired headphones for a computer or phone. Wireless is the main way of using these headphones, of course, but USB C is another method it seems, as well.

Mostly, though, the mid-range cost and the high battery life seem to be the main drawcard of Sennheiser’s Accentum, which look to give the brand something to compete with below the high-end when they’re released later this year.