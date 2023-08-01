Sony is testing an update for the PS5 that’ll bring better sound to folks with great sound systems.

If you’ve been eyeing one of the Dolby Atmos sound systems like the Sonos Arc with a couple of Era 300 speakers adding dimensionality to the rear, or maybe an all-in-one Atmos soundbar like the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 or even the budget-friendly BlueAnt XT100, you probably have movies in mind.

Movies are one of the more obvious reasons to jump into 3D sound, because there are so many soundtracks and made to take advantage of Dolby Atmos on streaming services, and hey, there are even music services that do it, too. You’ll need a compatible streaming service for that last one, such as Apple Music, but that’ll let you get music played in more than one dimension.

So what else can 3D sound cover?

If you have a console, games are another addition that you could use with a 3D sound system, and PlayStation looks set to get the tech next.

While Xbox already technically supports Dolby Atmos on the Series S and X, Sony is reportedly testing a new software update for the PlayStation 5 that will support 3D audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech to be played on Dolby Atmos sound systems and TVs.

Up until now, Tempest 3D has been Sony’s 3D audio implemention to dimensional sound working through its 3D headsets supported in its 3D games. It’s a combination of hardware and software that helps make the gaming audio sound dimensional, but was primarily focused on personal sound, choosing a headset over the speakers for 3D sound rendering.

However, with the news of Sony testing a beta update with support for Atmos audio via Tempest, it means 3D sound is properly coming in the next few months for PlayStation 5 owners.

That won’t be the only addition in the package, with support for some social improvements such as screen sharing previews, emoji reactions to messages, large M.2 SSDs for upgrades of up to 8TB, and even the ability to mute the PlayStation 5’s loud beep, if that bothers you.

So far, the update is in testing with select users across the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France, with Australians not really on the list. But given updates tend to be a global thing at times, there’s a pretty solid chance Dolby Atmos support on the PlayStation 5 will be a done deal this year.